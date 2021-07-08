Marcia K. Heatherton

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home,111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com .

Marcia was born October 22, 1947 the daughter of William J. and Genevieve (Wilcox) Muldoon. She attended and later graduated from Mason City High School in the Class of 1966. On October 11, 1969 Marcia was united in marriage to Mike Heatherton in Mason City. To this union daughters Amy and Sara were born. The couple later divorced but remained friends. Marcia went on to graduate from NIACC and later Buena Vista with her BA. Her most fulfilling job was working at Younkers for many years until she retired. Her hobbies included: baking, cooking, shopping, and spending quality time with family and friends. She was a member of Plymouth Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed attending many church activities. Marcia will always be remembered for the immense love she had for her family and friends, generous heart, fun sense of humor, and loving spirit towards everyone.