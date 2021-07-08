Marcia K. Heatherton
October 22, 1947-July 5, 2021
MASON CITY-Marcia K. Heatherton, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Monday July 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center surrounded by her family after battling some long term health issues.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 AM at the Plymouth Bible Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Major Erickson Funeral Home,111 North Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Marcia was born October 22, 1947 the daughter of William J. and Genevieve (Wilcox) Muldoon. She attended and later graduated from Mason City High School in the Class of 1966. On October 11, 1969 Marcia was united in marriage to Mike Heatherton in Mason City. To this union daughters Amy and Sara were born. The couple later divorced but remained friends. Marcia went on to graduate from NIACC and later Buena Vista with her BA. Her most fulfilling job was working at Younkers for many years until she retired. Her hobbies included: baking, cooking, shopping, and spending quality time with family and friends. She was a member of Plymouth Bible Baptist Church and enjoyed attending many church activities. Marcia will always be remembered for the immense love she had for her family and friends, generous heart, fun sense of humor, and loving spirit towards everyone.
Marcia is survived by daughters, Amy (Bruce) Wyborny and Sara (Colin) Bengfort; siblings, Bill (Kathy) Muldoon, Jack (Mely) Muldoon; sister-in-law, Penny Finneman; grandchildren, Aubrey Wyborny, Rachel (Jeremiah) Mitchell, Kyle Wyborny, Hayden and Jace Bengfort, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, special church family, and Good Shepherd friends.
Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Ronald Muldoon and Howard Finneman.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.