Marcella Stricker

March 28, 1930-September 2, 2019

MASON CITY - Marcella “Sally” Ann Stricker, 89, of Mason City died Monday (September 2, 2019) at Mercy One-North Iowa, in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm Saturday (September 7, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the chapel.

Marcella Ann Roethler was born on March 28, 1930 to Emil and Viola (Green) Roethler in Ionia, Iowa. The family moved to Mason City when she was 12. Sally graduated from Mason City High School in 1947.

She married Robert Stricker on January 15, 1949 in Mason City and to this union six children were born, Linda, Cathy, Daniel, Nancy, Pamela and James. Sally worked as a seamstress for Mode-O-Day and Mason City Tent and Awning until her retirement in 1994.

In earlier years, Sally enjoyed reading. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sally is survived by her children, Linda (David) Cole, Dover, TN, Cathy (John) McMurray, Mason City, Nancy (Orville) Anderson, Mason City, Pamela Ringham, Nevada, IA, and James Stricker, Mason City; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stricker; her son, Daniel Stricker; daughter in law, Anita Stricker; her parents, Emil and Viola (Green) Roethler; two sisters, LaVonne Schmitz and Johanna Williams, and her brother, Vincent Roethler.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372; ColonialChapels.com

