Marcella "Marti" Osnes Townsend

December 5,1933-August 26, 2021

Marcella "Marti" Osnes Townsend went to be with the Heavenly Father on August 26th 2021.

Marcella was born on December 5th,1933 to Frank and Lupe (Rubacalva) White in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Marti is survived by her five children: Linda, Rita, Sonia, Thomas and Monica; nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Marti was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Osnes and Hugh Townsend.

A memorial service for Marti was held in October in Bradenton, FL.

A Life Celebration service will take place Monday May 9th at 1 pm in the Chapel at the First Baptist Church in Forest City, IA.