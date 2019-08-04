{{featured_button_text}}
Marcella E. Clark

May 21, 1926 - August 6, 2019

MASON CITY -- Marcella Ella Clark, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in the Wayside Chapel, 119 South Georgia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Tuesday. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, MeryOne Hospice of North Iowa, 232 2nd St SE or Opportunity Village, 1200 N 9th St, Clear Lake. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Marcella Ella Clark was born in Renwick, Iowa, on May 21, 1926, the second daughter of Guy and Cora (Martin) Ballard, sister to Izola, Evilo, and Martin. After high school graduation she moved to Des Moines for a few years to attend the American Institute of Business. She moved to Mason City in 1946 where she met her future husband Merlin Clark, known to all as Pete.

Marcella put her secretarial skills to use working for Borden's Ice Cream as a bookkeeper for 15 years, and People's Gas & Electric as a secretary to the purchasing agent for seven years. Pete and Marcella lived in their home he built with other tradesmen and it was their pride and joy. Always a good cook, she enjoyed cooking, baking, and all kinds of crafts. Over the years she made quilts for each one of her nieces and made items for the church bazaar.

Marcella leaves behind her nieces Jane (Darrel) Turner of Zeeland, MI, Sue (Edward) Richter of Sycamore, IL, Karen (James) Dubay of Blaine, MN, and Mindy Schuler of Sandwich, IL.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

