Marcella Celia Blong

May 23, 1922-November 26, 2021

Marcella Celia Blong, 99, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2021 at MercyOne in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. Burial will take place at Memorial Park.

Epiphany Parish asks all to wear face masks at church.

A live stream of the service will be on Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. The Rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. and a Scripture service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will also continue from 10:00 to 11:00 am Wednesday morning at the church.

Marcella was born May 23, 1922 in Iowa in rural Winneshiek County, daughter of Philip and Cecilia (Schindelar) Hayek. She attended St. John Nepomucene Catholic School in Ft. Atkinson, and country school in Jackson Township.

She was proud of her Czech heritage and St. Wenceslaus Church in Spillville, where she married Marcus M. Blong on January 13, 1944, when he was on a short leave during his naval career in World War II. They met at the Inwood Ballroom and continued to enjoy dancing for over 50 years until his death on May 23, 1997. She recalls the many people they met as they lived on bases in Mare Island, San Francisco and in Indiana while he was in service. Besides dancing at the Surf and area ballrooms, they traveled on scenic routes in most of the states, visiting museums, attending concerts and musicals.

In 1946 they moved to Mason City where they raised 8 children. Marcella adopted the title of “domestic engineer” in caring for the family, sewing, cooking and baking, esp. Kolaches, cinnamon rolls, chocolate chip and date pinwheel cookies. Her baked treats were always available after school and in the evening. Summers included flower and vegetable gardening, picking strawberries and raspberries, and canning.

Marcella made holidays special by decorating the entire house and preparing huge family dinners until 2 years ago. And she would always stand by the door to wave “goodbye.”

Cards were sent for all occasions. Daily exercise, healthy foods, long walks and enjoyment of the outdoors contributed to her longevity.

Cherishing Marcella's memory are her 6 children, Sister Mary Diana Blong, PBVM of Charles City; Robert (Marsha) Blong of Mason City; Gloria Jean Blong of Topeka, KS; Mark (Marcia) Blong of Mason City; Patricia (Robert) McDermitt of Venice, FL; and Debra (Dennis) Malamet of Sparks, NV; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 2 daughters-in-law, Nancy Paulsen and Jean Blong; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Blong, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Cecilia Hayek; husband, Marcus M. Blong; 2 sons, Ronald and David Blong; 3 brothers, Edward, Adolph and Raymond Hayek; and 2 sisters, Edith Balk and Levina Lentz.

