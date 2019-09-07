Marc R. Middleton
April 13, 1951 - September 1, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Marc R. Middleton, 68, of Belmond, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife, kids, grandkids and dogs Daisy and Rusty, which was exactly the way he wanted it.
A Celebration of Marc's Life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.
Visitation for Marc Middleton will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 PM on Saturday at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.
Marc Richard Middleton, the son of Richard and Alberta (Thayer) Middleton was born on April 13, 1951 in Hampton, Iowa. Marc grew up in Belmond and graduated from Belmond High School in 1969.
After high school, Marc attended college at NIACC in Mason City, Iowa, where he received an Associate's Degree in business. Marc then attended UNI in Cedar Falls, Iowa, before returning to Belmond to start a family and build a home with his high school sweetheart, Nancy.
Marc worked various jobs at True Value, Case IH, Nelson Sand and Gravel and at PSI in Belmond before retiring in 2018.
Marc married the love of his life, Nancy Kay Smith, on August 26, 1972 at the Congregational Church of Rowan, Iowa. Nancy made it through the ceremony despite the fact that she didn't know why everyone was laughing as they knelt at the altar. Apparently, Marc's brother Tom painted H-E on his left shoe and L-P on his right shoe. Marc and Nancy brought two daughters into their loving home, Nicole and Andrea.
Marc's greatest joy was his family. “If you have family and friends, you have everything.” In his younger years, Marc liked to fish, hunt with his dogs, spend Sundays on the Smith farm, run and watch his daughters in various activities.
Many days were also spent at the golf course with his parents, Dick and Alberta. Nancy was told that if she was going to be part of the Middleton family, she better learn how to play golf. Marc had a passion for the sport and enjoyed playing with family and friends every chance he had. He also enjoyed “coaching” Nancy with her game.
Marc was an avid Iowa State athletics fan and you would often see him in his Iowa State attire and Birkenstocks.
Marc enjoyed listening to music. One of his fondest memories was when he received Fleetwood Mac tickets for Christmas from Nancy. He experienced that concert with Nancy, Nikki and Chris. He also may or may not have been “in love” with Stevie Nicks.
Marc is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy of Belmond; daughter Nikki McMurray of Belmond and partner Pat McCormick of Clarion; daughter Andrea Lee of Belmond; grandchildren Christian McMurray (the first grandchild who made his grandpa very, very proud) and girlfriend Kacie Schumann of Ames, Iowa, Kaytlynn Lee (the grandchild who kept her grandpa young), Addison McMurray (the talented athlete who made grandpa her biggest fan), Hutchison Marc McMurray (the namesake with a sensitive soul, just like his grandpa), Nevi McMurray (the spunky spitfire who kept grandpa on his toes), Arabella Thompson (the princess who had her grandpa wrapped around her little finger), all of Belmond, Iowa; brothers Tom Middleton and Ron (Cheryl) Middleton of Belmond, Iowa; Rosemary Middleton of Belmond, Iowa; siblings-in-law Ted Smith of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Patti Dull of Belmond, Iowa, Jean and Charles Peil of Belmond, Iowa; nieces and nephews Vicki and Lee Wilkerson of Golden, Colorado, Rick and Tiffany Middleton and family of Arvada, Colorado, Stacy Dodson and family of Portland, Oregon, Teri Julian and family of Hoquiam, Washington, Steve and Julie Peil and family of Belmond; along with many other beloved family members.
Marc is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Alberta Middleton, his parents-in-law Donald and Lila Smith, brother-in-law Tom Dull, great-nephew Alec Julian and many other relatives who are dearly missed.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
