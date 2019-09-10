Marc Gabrielson
May 27, 1954 - September 6, 2019
BELMOND, IOWA - Marc Gabrielson, 65, of Belmond passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Funeral services for Marc Gabrielson will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at Belmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gateway Hospice, Iowa Specialty Hospital, United Methodist Church, or Belmond-Klemme Scholarship Foundation.
Marc Edward Gabrielson, the son of Edward and Doris (Christie) Gabrielson, was born on May 27, 1954 in Belmond. He graduated from Belmond High School in 1972 where he was involved in football, basketball, baseball, and thespians. He attended Iowa State and later received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Buena Vista University in Mason City. He was a member of the Belmond Fire Department and Belmond Jaycees and served many other roles in the community. In 1975 he was married to Cyd Warner and to this union three sons were born, Matthew, Mitchell, and Mikel. In 1985 he was married to Camilla Soma and to this union two daughters were born, Mindi and Molli. They lived in Belmond.
You have free articles remaining.
Marc worked for We 3 Markets before opening his own business, We 3 Catering, in 1994. Marc worked servicing the Belmond and surrounding areas, traveling to weddings, company picnics, and community events, including the Mercy Hospital picnic and Belmond 4th of July. He loved his work, and it gave him great joy in serving food to and connecting with people.
Marc enjoyed spending time with his family and was happy to take trips to follow his children's activities including track meets, football games, graduations, weddings, concerts, and grandchildren's births and birthdays. Marc loved to travel and made great memories with friends and family, especially while visiting his favorite destination, Aruba. His gentle demeanor made others always feel welcome, and he loved retelling stories and putting on skits to make a crowd laugh.
Marc is survived by his wife Camilla of Belmond; five children: Matthew (Julie) Gabrielson of Minneapolis, MN; Mitchell Gabrielson of West Des Moines, IA; Mikel (Megan) Gabrielson of Elmhurst, IL; Mindi (Ben) Diekhuis of Britt, IA; and Molli Gabrielson (Jimmy Carlson) of Altoona, IA; thirteen grandchildren: Doris Mae, Otto, and Viola Gabrielson; Ayden and Eli Gabrielson; Alice, Archer, and Greta Gabrielson; Reagan and Tate Diekhuis; Camden Schmidt and Tess and Beau Carlson; three brothers Kim Gabrielson of St. Petersburg, FL, Tad (Darla) Gabrielson of Ventura, IA, and Jay (Elsie) Gabrielson of Knoxville, TN; sister Michelle; and foreign exchange student Willy Yee; parents-in-law Charles and Phebe Soma of Belmond, IA; brothers-in-law Mark (Kim) Soma of Belmond, IA, Darrin (Jana) Soma of Belmond, IA, and Kevin (Angie) Soma of Belmond, IA; sister-in-law Angie Anderson of Belmond, IA; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, numerous friends, and his beloved chocolate lab Dodger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Doris Gabrielson, his maternal grandparents, J. Ralph and Beulah Christie and his paternal grandparents, Tolford and Agnes Gabrielson.
Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.