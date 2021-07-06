CRESCO-Mae Anne Potter, age 79, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa after her fairly short, unfortunate battle with cancer that took her way too soon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista, Iowa. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. If you are not able to attend the service in person, please join the Potter family via Conway-Markham Funeral Home's Facebook Live on Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.