 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mae Anne Potter
0 comments

Mae Anne Potter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mae Anne Potter

Mae Anne Potter

July 2, 1941-June 23, 2021

CRESCO-Mae Anne Potter, age 79, of Cresco, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa after her fairly short, unfortunate battle with cancer that took her way too soon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Alta Vista, Iowa. Burial will be in Phelps Cemetery in Decorah, Iowa. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Tuesday. If you are not able to attend the service in person, please join the Potter family via Conway-Markham Funeral Home's Facebook Live on Tuesday. Online condolences may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Mae Anne is survived by her children Laine Riha of Cresco, Iowa, John (Lori) Riha of New Haven, Iowa, and Toni (Brian) Vrieze of Cresco, Iowa; step-son Dean (Rachael) Potter of Rochester, Minnesota and step-son Thomas (Tammy) Potter of Grandy, North Carolina; seven grandchildren Amanda, Jessica, Heather, Danielle, Taylor, Jordan and Brady; four step-grandchildren Lily, Gavin, Josh and Christopher; eight great grandchildren Mica, Dane, Lexi, Annabella, Lincoln, Landry, Kamden and Lawson; siblings Marian Anderson, of Decorah, Iowa, Helen Whitcher-Miller of Fayette, Iowa, Dale Thayer of Monona, Iowa and Jeanette Schafer of St. Charles, Minnesota.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News