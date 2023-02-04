Madonna Mae Halverson/Langhorst

October 1, 1924-February 1, 2023

Madonna Mae Halverson/Langhorst passed away February 1, 2023 at Good Shepard Nursing Home in Mason City, Iowa at the age of 98. A family graveside memorial service at Elmwood Cemetery with celebration of life following will be in late spring date to be determined.

She is survived by her two sons, Arland (Mary) Halverson of Ankeny, David Halverson of Mason City and one daughter, Norma (Billy) Foster of Chaska, Minnesota. Surviving also are seven grandchildren, Keith Halverson, David Jr. Halverson, Richard Halverson, Edward Foster, Cara (Jarrett) Bowen, David (Wendy) Walderbach and Shawn (Faith) Walderbach, thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Madonna is also survived by three of her seven siblings, Genevieve Inger, Robert Hawkins both of Cedar Rapids and Eunice (John) Kolowinski of Marion, Iowa with also many nieces, nephews and friends.

Madonna was preceded in death by two husbands, one grandson, Eric Halverson, her parents, one sister and three brothers along with several good friends she had met along her life's journey.

Madonna Mae Hawkins was born October 1, 1924 in Allamakee County, Iowa on a farm to Sidney and Jesse Hawkins. She married her favorite area orchestra leader, Carl Halverson on February 14th 1942 in Waukon. Lived the farm life and started their family of three children before moving to Mason City in 1954. They were married 45 years before Carl passed away on August 5th 1987. Madonna married Eldor Langhorst on December 31st, 1991. After five years of having fun traveling together Eldor passed away at their home in Apache Junction, Arizona in June 1997.