Madonna M. Heitland

December 6, 1928-December 16, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Madonna M. Heitland, 94, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Algona Manor Care Center in Algona.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake with Rev. Sylvester Holima officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Madonna's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to her service at the church on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left in her honor to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Madonna May Spencer was born December 6, 1928, at Mercy Hospital in Mason City, the daughter of Claude Thomas and Luella Marie (Klein) Spencer. She attended Mason City High School, continuing her education at LaJames College of Cosmetology.

On August 3rd, 1946 Madonna was united in marriage to Roger “Bud” Heitland in Blue Earth, MN. Together they would be blessed with two children, Debbie and Brad.

In the early years of their marriage Madonna operated a beauty shop out of their home on the family farm, as her children grew older, she closed the shop to be able to devote her time to the family. Madonna stayed busy tending to her home, raising her children, and being a loyal companion to her husband, Roger “Bud” Heitland of 71 years. After her children were older, she sold Avon products for the next 15 years in the Clear Lake area.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Together she and Bud loved attending their children's and grandchildren's activities and were their biggest supporters. During the summer months they enjoyed golfing at the Garner Country Club and winter months were spent in Florida, enjoying the beach, attending the Daytona 500, and golfing.

Madonna was a faithful member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church, the V.F.W. Auxiliary and AmVet Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Debbie (Darl) Dingman, Marietta, GA, Brad (Jeanette) Heitland, Algona; grandsons, Darrin (Jane) Dingman, Derek (Jules) Dingman, Scott (April) Heitland, and Brent (Mindi) Heitland; three great granddaughters and five great grandsons; sister in law, Dixie Spencer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Madonna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud Heitland; granddaughter, Desiree Elliott; sister, Shirley (Jim) Winter; brothers, Bob Spencer, Roland Spencer, and Gary Spencer; sister in law, Ardis (Ed) Callanan; brother in law, Lester (Alberta) Heitland.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com