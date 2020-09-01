Madelyn C. Cline Stayner

Madelyn was born January 12, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Lila (Cross) Cline. She attended Charles City Schools. Madelyn was united in marriage to Edward Leland Stayner on April 16. 1966 at the Methodist Church in Charles City. Madelyn worked at Maple Manor and then Fox River where she retired from. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and trustee. In her younger years she was a good bowler. Madelyn loved to read, knit and crochet, and crocheted something for each child and older grandchildren until Arthritis made unable for her to do it anymore. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was known to go all out on the holidays and would love to visit with anyone about the old times. Most of all Madelyn loved her family.