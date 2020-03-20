Madeline K. Lau

September 15, 1923 - March 13, 2020

Madeline K. Lau, 96, of Mason City passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center with her family at her side.

In following the recommendations of the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. Lau, Madeline's family has decided to postpone her funeral services until a future date.

The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.

Madeline K. Lattimer was born September 15, 1923 in Algona, the daughter of Francis and Madeline (Quinn) Lattimer. Growing up in Bancroft, Madi attended St. John's Catholic School, graduating in 1941. Life took her around the country, spending time in New York and Ireland before making a home in Minneapolis. Madi married Lewis Lau, and to this union a son was born, Michael. She worked at the Raddison in downtown Minneapolis for many years before moving to Clear Lake and running her own establishment, Gentle Bens in Mason City.