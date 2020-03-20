Madeline K. Lau
September 15, 1923 - March 13, 2020
Madeline K. Lau, 96, of Mason City passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center with her family at her side.
In following the recommendations of the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health as well as careful consideration for the family and friends of Mrs. Lau, Madeline's family has decided to postpone her funeral services until a future date.
You have free articles remaining.
The family appreciates the compassion and sympathies felt from the community and more information will be forthcoming as soon as it is available.
Madeline K. Lattimer was born September 15, 1923 in Algona, the daughter of Francis and Madeline (Quinn) Lattimer. Growing up in Bancroft, Madi attended St. John's Catholic School, graduating in 1941. Life took her around the country, spending time in New York and Ireland before making a home in Minneapolis. Madi married Lewis Lau, and to this union a son was born, Michael. She worked at the Raddison in downtown Minneapolis for many years before moving to Clear Lake and running her own establishment, Gentle Bens in Mason City.
Madeline was a feisty lady with a hidden soft spot. She knew how to work hard and play harder. Madi had a great sense of humor, and never truly knew a stranger. She was honest, and never afraid to tell you where you stood with her. In her spare time, Madi could be found watching the Vikings or the Twins play. If there wasn't a game to watch, she was competing with the contestants on Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy, and probably beating them. She grew up in a tight knit family, and carried that closeness on to her own grandchildren. Madi was blessed to be a constant in their lives, someone they were able to grow up beside and learn life lessons from.
Those left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Randy Ambuehl of Brooklyn Park, MN, Mike (Vickie) Lau Jr. of Mason City, Kenny Lau of Minneapolis, MN, and Keri (Jayme) Funk of Mason City; her great -grandchildren, Sean Lau, Alyssa Lau, Aron Krueger, Megan Lau, Katie Lau, and Stephanie Lau; and great-great grandchildren, Kelly Lau, Landyn Lau, Lincoln Jensen, Adalyn Starbuck, and Christopher Starbuck ; as well as many extended family members and friends.
Madeline is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; her son, Mike Lau Sr.; her significant other, Leon “Buddy” Johnson; and Msng. Robert Quinn; as well as numerous extended family members.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
714 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
11:00AM
714 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.