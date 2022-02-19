Mabel L. Ewing

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City. Officiating will be Rev. Carol Kress of the First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday at the funeral home and again one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be in Rockwell Cemetery with her husband Sam.

Mabel was born on March 29, 1933, in Mason City the daughter of John and Nellie “Curtis” Grouette. She graduated from Mason City High School. She was united in marriage to Sam Ewing, Sr. on April 13, 1959, in Northwood, Iowa. She first worked as a waitress in Mason City and then helped with the family garbage route. For 17 years, she worked maintenance in Rockwell, Iowa, for the city and also supervised the campgrounds. She was a Cub Scout pack leader, and enjoyed camping, fishing in the area, hunting for pheasants, rabbits and squirrels. She also enjoyed knitting and crocheting along with doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.