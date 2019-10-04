Mabel J. Welch
February 9, 1914 - October 2, 2019
Mason City- Mabel J. Welch, 105, of Mason City and formerly of Northwood, died Tuesday (October 2, 2019) at IOOF Home in Mason City.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30am on Friday (October 4, 2019) at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.
Mabel's family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Mabel Juliette Myhre was born on February 9, 1914 in Kensett, Iowa, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Hildahl) Myhre. She received her education at Kensett High School.
Mabel met her husband Roy while attending a street carnival in Kensett. The two were united in marriage at the Lutheran Parsonage in New Hampton on March 25, 1939.
They started their life in Spencer and would later return to Mason City. Following retirement, Mabel and Roy moved to Northwood. Throughout the years Roy and Mabel were devoted members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City as well as First Lutheran Church of Northwood.
Those grateful in sharing in Mabel's life are her son, Larry (Julie) Welch, Mason City; grandson, Bryan Welch; sister in law, Dorothy Myhre; and her extended relatives and many friends.
Mabel was caring and compassionate. She loved spending time with her family, sewing, playing cards and traveling with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 80 years, Roy Welch; her parents; sisters, Marie Morlan and Agnes Reese; brothers, Elmer, Stanley, Oliver, and Harry Myhre; her brother-in-law, Dwayne Carl Welch; and granddaughter, Andrea Welch.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mabel Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
