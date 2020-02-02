M. Noreen Coyan

October 20, 1935-January 29, 2020
Age 84, late of Lemont passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Charles J. and Nora (nee: O'Boyle) Connell. She received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education, Masters of Science (1978), and PhD in Higher Education Administration (1985) all from Iowa State University.
While teaching in the Carroll Iowa public schools she met fellow educator George D. Coyan. They married in 1958 and moved to Mason City where both eventually were associated with Mason City Junior College, now North Iowa Area Community College. Noreen taught numerous evening adult education classes, Assistant Director of Community Services, Assistant to the President, and Director of Human Resources until her retirement in 2002. From 1990 to 2002, she served as co-director of Iowa State University's Leadership Institute for a New Century (LINC).
Noreen traveled the U.S. and the world before and after George's death – national parks (Glacier National Park being a favorite), Canada, Russia, Australia, many European adventures, working a Wyoming cattle drive in 1995 along with Earthwatch projects including Roman Fort on Tyne, search for the Temple of Isis in Pompeii, Black Rhinowatch in Zimbabwe, Africa and the Highland Clearances in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland.
Noreen also gave back to her community as a board member and president of Hospice of North Iowa, trustee of Mason City Public Library and a governor's appointee to the State of Iowa Library Commission. She also served on the boards of Francis Lauer Youth Services, Salvation Army and Mason City Family YMCA. In recognition of her services, she was awarded the Rotary International Service Above Self award in 2003.
Noreen and Donald Simmonds married in 2000 and settled in Crest Hill, Illinois, to be near family.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, George and Donald, her parents, her favorite aunt Maye, and her brother, Robert.
She is survived by Candice (Ross) Finnelly, Gregory (Sue Turry) Coyan, Rodney (Jacque) Coyan, grandchildren Tyler, Paul, Jack, Sarah, Anne, Molly and brother, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to George and Noreen Coyan Memorial Scholarship, North Iowa Community College, 500 College Drive, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
All services were private.
