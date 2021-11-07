Lynn Whipple
January 18, 1958-October 31, 2021
MASON CITY-Lynn Whipple, 63, of Mason City, passed away Sunday October 31, 2021, at Manly Specialty Care with her family by her side following a brief battle with a brain disease. Condolences may be sent to 303 Lakeview Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.
Lynn was born January 18, 1958, the daughter of Roger Whipple and Marie Therese Logue at Mercy Hospital, Mason City, IA. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1976, and NIACC with an Associates in General Studies (Elementary Education) in 1979. She worked in the daycare field in Georgia, Illinois, and Newman Day Care in Mason City, IA as her last job. She also helped with the care of the children in our families.
Lynn is survived by her sisters, Johanna Roan of Shreveport, LA, Anne Roberts (Gene) of Mason City, IA, and Jeannie King of Mason City, IA; and Coleen Whipple (special Mom), Mason City, IA. She is survived by many nephews, nieces, and great nephews, and great nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Whipple, mother, Therese Logue, brother David Whipple (Chris) of Hampton, IA, and brother-in-law Doug King, Mason City, IA.
Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
