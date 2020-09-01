Lynda Barnard
(1939-2020)
Lynda Barnard, age 81, was a resident at Good Samaritan nursing home in Forest City IA, where she was well taken care of. Lynda was born on December 22, 1939. Lynda passed away August 25, 2020.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She is survived by her children Bruce & Penny Pietro, Terri and Rick Springer, David & Dawn Pietro, Ramona Pietro, Donald Pietro and Juliet, Matthew Pietro and their families, as well as her friends Tina Berg, Flo Lou, and a love of animals.
Lynda enjoyed going to church and singing Christian hymns. She loved going on nature drives, playing Hatch, having a Arby's roast beef with "Horsey" sauce. She was a hard worker in everything she did.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.