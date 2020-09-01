 Skip to main content
(1939-2020)

Lynda Barnard, age 81, was a resident at Good Samaritan nursing home in Forest City IA, where she was well taken care of. Lynda was born on December 22, 1939. Lynda passed away August 25, 2020.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She is survived by her children Bruce & Penny Pietro, Terri and Rick Springer, David & Dawn Pietro, Ramona Pietro, Donald Pietro and Juliet, Matthew Pietro and their families, as well as her friends Tina Berg, Flo Lou, and a love of animals.

Lynda enjoyed going to church and singing Christian hymns. She loved going on nature drives, playing Hatch, having a Arby's roast beef with "Horsey" sauce. She was a hard worker in everything she did.

