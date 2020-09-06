Lyle R. Mackey

Lyle made a career move a few years later accepting a job with Iowa State University Extension, It gave him the position of Assistant Extension Director of Benton County in Vinton and then Plymouth County Extension Director in Le Mars. After earning his master's degree, he advanced to an Area Extension Director position in North Central Iowa. The family moved to Mason City where, ultimately, he was administrator for 15 Iowa counties. His long and distinguished career garnered Lyle many awards his humble nature wouldn't list here. He was known for a commitment to excellence.

Though he achieved many honors and he enjoyed professional accomplishments, Lyle was, more importantly, a man of active faith, beyond involvement in his church. His whole life was about service. If he wasn't working, he was volunteering. Upon retirement he devoted much time and energy to politics and social justice causes. He was an active member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).

Lyle's life story begins and ends with family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, nine brothers and sisters-in-law, and three nephews.