Lyle H. Schlader

December 13, 1934 - December 29, 2020

CHARLES CITY-Lyle H. Schlader, 86, of Charles City, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

A public visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines of at least six feet and masks will be required.

A private family funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating and will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HauserWeishaarFH, at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

Lyle Henry Schlader was born on December 13, 1934 in Floyd, Iowa the son of Virgil and Gladys (McCarville) Schlader. He was one of nine children. His family lived and farmed in rural Charles City. He attended school in Floyd, Iowa and Immaculate Conception School through High School. He also attended Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.