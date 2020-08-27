× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lyle G. Stauffer

(1922-2020)

Lyle G. Stauffer, 97, of Greene, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley View in Greene.

A funeral service for Lyle Stauffer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding. The funeral will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and will continue one hour before the funeral service at the church on Monday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.