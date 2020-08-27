Lyle G. Stauffer
(1922-2020)
Lyle G. Stauffer, 97, of Greene, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Valley View in Greene.
A funeral service for Lyle Stauffer will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Steve Hansen officiating. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding. The funeral will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 and will continue one hour before the funeral service at the church on Monday. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face mask; thank you for your understanding.
Living family members include his four children: Gary (Laurie) Stauffer of Sumner, Joni (Chuck) Svendsen of Hampton, Diane (Bob) Jones of Rockford and Mary (Wayne) Johns of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren: Adam (Susan) Stauffer and children: Garrison and Reagon, Nathan (Amber) Stauffer and children: Silas and Piper, Gabe (Mariah) Stauffer and children: Henry and Celie, Stacey (Jason) McVicker and children: Tyson and Tate, Jodi (Mark) Bosscher and children: Addison, Barrett, and Emerson, Jacqueline (Jon) Wolff and children: Ella, Ava, Joseph, and Isabelle, Matt (Angela) Jones and children: Madelyn, Ian and Faith, Jeffrey (Rachael) Jones and son, Colt, Michael Johns, and Amy (Brian) Lawson and children: Margaret and Alice; brother-in-law, Kenneth Litterer of Maquoketa; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys on October 22, 2015; brother, Dale Stauffer; and sister, Margaret Stauffer.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
