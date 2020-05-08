Lyla Ward
December 26, 1934 - May 5, 2020
MASON CITY – Lyla Ward, 85, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Lyla's life at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, where a charity will be established at a later date.
Lyla Fiscus was born December 26, 1934, daughter of Lyal and Marlyn (McCradey) Fiscus. She was raised on a ranch in Colorado. She attended and graduated from Carbondale Union High School in Colorado, class of 1952. After high school, she took an art course at home and developed into an amazing oil painter. Her work consisted of Western and Native American themed paintings and she shared these with her family members.
Lyla met her first husband, Delmar Quandt, at Hanging Lake, Colorado. She was united in marriage to Delmar on September 30, 1955 in Fort Riley, Kansas and to this union three children were born. Lyla and Delmar moved to the Swaledale area in the late 50's.
Lyla was later united in marriage to James “Jim” Ward on August 29, 1973 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. They lived in the Osage area for several years and then later on moved to Colorado, to be closer to her mother and family, while working on a ranch outside of Carbondale, Colorado. Lyla and Jim moved back to the Osage area, later moved to Mason City and enjoyed retirement together.
Lyla enjoyed painting and crafting for her family. She loved music, cooking and will be remembered for her wonderful pies. She could be found in her vegetable garden and looked forward to canning the produce every year. She looked forward to spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa (Dennis) True of Mason City and Janeen (Laurie Riley) Quandt of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Hilary True-Carpenter, Aaron (Stacy Krein) True, Haley (Nathan Helbing) True, Levi Quandt, Brianna (Brett) Ryan and Cody Quandt; six great great grandchildren, Autumn, Peyton, Ty Carpenter, Makayla Krein, Adelynn and Brody True and number seven on the way; sister, Carol (Ernie) Gianinetti; brother, Warren (Donna) Fiscus and many extended family members.
Lyla is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Ward; son, Donald Quandt, great grandson, Hunter True; grandson in-law, Mike Carpenter; sister, Dawn Gault.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home, 11495 265th Street Hwy. 122 W., Mason City. 641-424-2151. Colonialchapels.com.
