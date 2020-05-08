× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MASON CITY – Lyla Ward, 85, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a celebration of Lyla's life at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family, where a charity will be established at a later date.

Lyla Fiscus was born December 26, 1934, daughter of Lyal and Marlyn (McCradey) Fiscus. She was raised on a ranch in Colorado. She attended and graduated from Carbondale Union High School in Colorado, class of 1952. After high school, she took an art course at home and developed into an amazing oil painter. Her work consisted of Western and Native American themed paintings and she shared these with her family members.

Lyla met her first husband, Delmar Quandt, at Hanging Lake, Colorado. She was united in marriage to Delmar on September 30, 1955 in Fort Riley, Kansas and to this union three children were born. Lyla and Delmar moved to the Swaledale area in the late 50's.