A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, to honor the lives and lay to rest: Mrs. Rosie J. Lumley (09/10/1937 - 07/20/2023), and her children, Timothy S. Lumley (02/06/1961 - 01/20/2023), Kenneth Lumley (08/03/1962 - 07/06/2020), Gerald Kiroff (03/06/1956 - 06/18/2020) and his wife, Teresa Kiroff (06/26/1961 - 08/03/2018). Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.