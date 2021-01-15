Lukas J. Jacobsen
January 19, 2005-January 9, 2021
Lukas J. Jacobsen, 15, of Rockford, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel.
The youngest of three, Lukas John was born on January 19, 2005 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA. He was welcomed into the world by his parents, John and Cassie (Sutton) Jacobsen, and older siblings, Wyatt and Harlie. Lukas was born with congenital heart defects, and at just one week old underwent his first open heart surgery. His first year of life was largely spent under the care of doctors and nurses, including 97 days at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. By the age of four Lukas had undergone five open heart surgeries.
Lukas enjoyed spending time with Wyatt and Harlie, which included FaceTiming as often as possible, even if it was just long enough to say “Hi” and “Bye.” He was interested in all electronics and had a knack for picking winning football teams week to week.
Lukas loved all sports and cheered on the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Twins. He was able to make a special trip to Target Field as an honorary guest of the Minnesota Twins, where he received a team autographed baseball and got to meet Max Kepler and Joe Mauer. Lukas also looked forward to “talking Vikings” with his buddy, Joel, on their daily commute to River Hills School in Cedar Falls where Lukas was currently a sophomore. Along with sports came patriotism and whether attending in person or watching on television, when the national anthem played you could count on Lukas standing with his hand over his heart.
Lukas loved his friends and teachers at school, but his favorite place was at home with his parents. He loved watching TV with them in the evenings and was always happy to let them know which shows they would be watching that night. Some of his favorites included NCIS, Chicago PD, and Law and Order. Lukas always was looking forward to the next holiday, he diligently reviewed the calendar and was quick to remind everyone which ones were upcoming.
He was a jokester who will be remembered for his big belly laugh and his good spirits. Although his 15 years were short, Lukas has impacted so many on his journey. And throughout all the challenges, he always chose happiness.
Those grateful in sharing in his life are his parents, John and Cassie Jacobsen, Rockford; siblings, Wyatt (Brandi Nelsen) Jacobsen, Cedar Falls, and Harlie Jacobsen, Rockford; grandparents, Raymond and Jolene Jacobsen, Nora Springs, and Karen Sutton, Hastings, MN; aunt and uncles, Jody (John) Field, Rockford, Kyra (Alan) Gaylor, Hastings, MN, and Kelly (Chris) Clemons, Oakdale, MN; as well as his many cousins, extended relatives, and many friends.
Lukas joins his grandfather, Clinton Sutton in Heaven.
A special thank you to Lukas' pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Chandra; Hospice of North Iowa, nurses Rob and Cheryl; River Hills School; and Joel Cannon.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs. (641)749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
