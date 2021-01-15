Lukas J. Jacobsen

January 19, 2005-January 9, 2021

Lukas J. Jacobsen, 15, of Rockford, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

A private funeral service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel.

The youngest of three, Lukas John was born on January 19, 2005 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, IA. He was welcomed into the world by his parents, John and Cassie (Sutton) Jacobsen, and older siblings, Wyatt and Harlie. Lukas was born with congenital heart defects, and at just one week old underwent his first open heart surgery. His first year of life was largely spent under the care of doctors and nurses, including 97 days at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. By the age of four Lukas had undergone five open heart surgeries.

Lukas enjoyed spending time with Wyatt and Harlie, which included FaceTiming as often as possible, even if it was just long enough to say “Hi” and “Bye.” He was interested in all electronics and had a knack for picking winning football teams week to week.