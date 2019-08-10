Luella Kongable

Luella Lolita (Tade) Kongable
January 4, 1925 - August 2, 2019
Luella Lolita (Tade) Kongable, age 94, of 1510 Jubal Court, Orlando, Florida, passed away August 2nd, 2019 at 6:55 AM.
She was born on January 4, 1925, near Glenwood, Missouri. She was one of twin daughters born to Albert Henry Tade and Francis Merle (Smyser) Tade. She was united in marriage to Edgar Elvin Kongable July 4th, 1957, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. They were married 30 years.
Mrs. Kongable worked at the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital in Kirksville, Missouri, before marriage, and worked at DeRosear Flowers and Gifts in Edina, Missouri over 10 years. Besides raising two sons she helped raise a large garden and did a lot of canning. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church in Edina, Missouri. She lived from 1990 – 2008 in Mason City, Iowa and in Orlando, Florida from 2008 until her passing in 2019.
Surviving her are one son, Albert William Kongable and his wife Teresa Ann (Little) Kongable; one daughter-in-law Roxanne (Johnson) Flaherty; four granddaughters Angela Kathleen (Kongable) Vierow, Rebecca Leah (Kongable) Kaus, Jennifer Lynn (Kongable) Bessman, and Sarah Ann (Kongable) Grover; one grandson Paul William Kongable; and nine great-grandchildren Jacob Vierow, James Vierow, Madalyn Vierow, Olivia Kongable, Audrey Kaus, Gideon Kaus, Dawson Grover, Kinsley Kongable, and Millie Kongable; and one nephew Paul Albert Daugherty.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Hudson Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Saturday.
Burial will be in the Linville Cemetery at Edina, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to the Linville Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.