Lucy Hausman

December 14, 1946-January 16, 2022

MANLY-Lucy Hausman, 75, of Manly passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Manly Care Center with family at her side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA 50401, with Father Neil Manternach, celebrant. She will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Manly. A time of fellowship will be held following the graveside at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N Broadway St, Manly, IA.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Friday evening, January 21, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA, with a scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 pm. A live stream of the services can be found at https://epiphanyparish.org/.

Juanita “Lucy” L. Hausman was born December 14, 1946 at the family home in Manly. The daughter of Joseph and Trina (Ochoa) Aguilera, Lucy and her nine siblings grew up in Manly, attending Sacred Heart Catholic School before continuing on to Newman High School where she graduated in 1964. On February 10, 1973 she married the love of her life, David Hausman, and the couple was blessed with two children, Jason and Rachel. The family made their home in Manly, where Dave and Lucy built a life they loved. For numerous years Lucy worked as a librarian at the Manly Library, where she found joy in story time, crafts and visiting with those who came in.

Lucy's family was the center of her life, whether it was sharing weeknight dinners at the house or quiet time putting together crafts and doing puzzle books, she looked forward to time spent with those she loved. She was blessed with numerous grandchildren and watched over each of them with tender, loving care. Over the years she had collected countless angels and figurines that adorned her home, often gifting and sharing them with friends and family. Each Halloween many hours were spent making her famous popcorn balls for all of her neighbors and friends to enjoy.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Manly Specialty Care for their dedication and attentive care these past few years. Your thoughtfulness and compassion for Lucy will not soon be forgotten.

Lucy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dave; children, Jason (Mary Roling) Hausman and Rachel Ebel, both of Manly; grandchildren, Alana, Alyssa, Kristopher, Adeline and Lucy Hausman, Jake Roling, Megan (Dilan) Ott, Kyle and Elizabeth Ebel, and Olivia Beekman; siblings, Lu DeLaHunt, Annie (Val) Infante, Maggie Terhark, Rosie (Dennis) Dirksen, Linda Scott, Joseph Aguilera, Bob Aguilera, and Tom (Jan) Aguilera; Dave's brothers, Ron (Lenora) Hausman and Doug (Tracy) Hausman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Joe and Trina; parents-in-law, Don and Ruth Hausman; a brother, David; brother-in- law, Carroll Terhark; sister-in-law, Ann Aguilera; as well as nieces and nephews.

Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com