June 4, 1914-January 2, 2023

Lucretia Margaret (Brown) Green was called to her Heavenly home at the amazing age of 108 on January 2, 2023 in Mason City, Iowa. There will be a deafening silence at Good Shepherd as her voice will no longer be chanting “Amen!” She was lovingly called Grandma Green by all who knew and admired her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the First Presbyterian Church in Mason City.

Lucretia’s life story began in the small town of Morning Sun, IA, on June 4, 1914. She was the first born of 5 daughters to her parents Critz and Marjorie (Morrison) Brown. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Morning Sun where her mother was the church organist. Lucretia graduated from Morning Sun High School in 1931. Being an excellent student, her academics allowed her to skip the 3rd grade, therefore proudly graduating ahead of her class. She attended Monmouth College in Illinois. She often shared stories of how she traveled to college by train, often riding in the caboose given that it was the only rail car that had heat. Lucretia majored in music and sang in the Glee Club at Monmouth. She was well known for her beautiful soprano singing voice and performed many solos for community events.

On May 17, 1934, she and George Raymond Green eloped and began their 63 years of marriage together. They were blessed with four children, Craig, Bill, Sarah and David. Shortly after David was born, the family moved to Davenport, Iowa due to a work opportunity for George. George and Lucretia were very active at their church, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in the Quad Cities. They traveled back to Morning Sun often to enjoy large family gatherings, especially on the Fourth of July when Morning Sun provided a day of family activities with an exceptional fireworks display. Such fun memories for all the family! Lucretia worked as a bookkeeper for Iowa, Illinois Gas and Electric in Davenport for several years before retiring in 1978. Then, she and George moved to Hot Springs, AR, where they resided in a retirement community called Diamondhead. They played an important role in starting the Diamondhead Fire Department for that community with George being the first Fire Chief. They were also active members of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Hot Springs.

George and Lucretia moved to Mason City, IA, in 1995 where they became members of First Presbyterian Church. George passed away May 20, 1997. Lucretia served as a Deacon at the church and helped establish the ministry of knitted prayer shawls. She was an active volunteer for the Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa where she proudly received the first Centurion Volunteer Award. She continued to use her musical talent by playing the organ at The Willows independent living apartments for their church services and hymn sings. She was chosen as Volunteer of the Month by KIMT- TV in Sept. of 2012. You could hear her cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes with great enthusiasm from afar and she often thought coaching them was HER job.

Lucretia will be missed by her four children: Craig Green (special friend, Karen Hollingsworth), Mediapolis, IA.; William (Donna) Green, Rapids City, Il.; Sarah (Bob) Kress, Mason City, Ia; and David (Rose) Green, Buckeye, AZ. She had 5 grandchildren: Kathy (Mike) Smith, Susan (Mark) Sedrel, Cheri Collins, Kevin (Jill) Green, and Kelly (Jay) Koenen and 6 great-grandchildren, Jared Smith, Derek Sedrel, Logan and Kyle Green, and Skye and Shae Koenen, and many nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, and her younger sisters; Beth Haughton, Barbara Cassidy, Roberta Hardy, Beverly Gadau, a grandson, Michael Green and daughter-in-law, Lois Green.

Her life was full, her laughter was joyous and she was loved by many! AMEN!