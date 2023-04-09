Lucretia Margaret (Brown) Green

January 2, 2023

Lucretia Margaret (Brown) Green was called home at the amazing age of 108 on January 2, 2023.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11a.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 S Pierce Ave., Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Lucretia will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Morning Sun.

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30p.m. Lucretia's family will receive friends at the Morning Sun Community Center, 106 N Main St, Morning Sun, IA 52640.