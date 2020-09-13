Lucinda J. Grouette

Lucinda Jean Wagner was born December 4, 1950 in Charles City, IA the daughter of Kenneth "Shorty" and Arlene (Meriss) Wagner. Growing up in the Marble Rock area, Cindy attended Marble Rock High School. She was blessed with two children, Dave and Romie. On December 24, 1999 Cindy married Bill J. Grouette Sr. in Mason City and two families became one.

Cindy was a lover of the outdoors who didn't mind getting her hands dirty in the garden. Whether it was vegetables or the numerous flowers around the house, she truly had a green thumb. Cindy was a talented fisherman and enjoyed time by the water. For many years she played softball and later found joy in playing pool on the Mason City Pool League. Time spent cooking and baking showed off Cindy's talents in the kitchen. Most of all, Cindy loved being a caring wife, mother, and was blessed to become a grandmother and great-grandmother.