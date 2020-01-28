Lucinda "Cindy" Beyer
  0
October 30, 1955 - January 25, 2020

Mitchell - Lucinda “Cindy” Beyer, age 64, of Mitchell died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Cremation has taken place.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell, with Pastor David Werges, officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Cindy was born October 30, 1955, in Emmetsburg the daughter of James and Lea (Sharp) Cody. She graduated from Central Dallas High School in Minburn. Cindy married Donald Beyer on December 6, 1975 in Riceville.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell and the Cedar Valley Quilters Guild. Cindy enjoyed quilting and being 29 for most of her life. Most of all Cindy enjoyed her family.

Cindy was compassionate and had a very positive attitude.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Don Beyer of Mitchell; children, Beckie Beyer of Riceville, Bob (Michelle) Beyer of Mason City, Michelle (Josh) Dickhausen of Somerset, Wisconsin, Mark (Shannon) Beyer of Mason City and Connie (Andrew) Brooks of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; 13 grandchildren; mother, Lea Cody of Osage; siblings, Bill (Annie) Cody of Mason City, Tom (Cindy) Cody of Little Cedar and Tim (Renae) Cody of Stewartville, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Cody in 2010 and brother, Robert Cody..

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion – Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, (641)732-3706.

