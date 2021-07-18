Lucille R. Scharper

November 4, 1927-July 13, 2021

OSAGE-Lucille Rose Scharper, age 93, of Osage, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Mitchell Co Hospital in Osage, IA.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM, with a celebration of life at 6:00 PM, both at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (Fireside Room) in Osage. A supper will follow.

Lucille was born on November 4, 1927, at the Mitchell Co Hospital in Osage, IA, the daughter of Leo and Anna (Bethke) Hartwig. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (Rock Township) near the family farm. She graduated from Newberg #5 in 8th grade, leaving school to help her folks on the farm until she was employed by Larson's grocery in St. Ansgar. Lucille married William “Bill” Scharper on August 16, 1953. They moved to Osage where they lived at 1132 Walnut St for 57 years until Bill's death in 2011. As Bill's health deteriorated, Lucille chose to care for him at home, including a feeding tube for 12 years.