Lucille R. Scharper
November 4, 1927-July 13, 2021
OSAGE-Lucille Rose Scharper, age 93, of Osage, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Mitchell Co Hospital in Osage, IA.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM, with a celebration of life at 6:00 PM, both at Our Savior's Lutheran Church (Fireside Room) in Osage. A supper will follow.
Lucille was born on November 4, 1927, at the Mitchell Co Hospital in Osage, IA, the daughter of Leo and Anna (Bethke) Hartwig. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church (Rock Township) near the family farm. She graduated from Newberg #5 in 8th grade, leaving school to help her folks on the farm until she was employed by Larson's grocery in St. Ansgar. Lucille married William “Bill” Scharper on August 16, 1953. They moved to Osage where they lived at 1132 Walnut St for 57 years until Bill's death in 2011. As Bill's health deteriorated, Lucille chose to care for him at home, including a feeding tube for 12 years.
Lucille provided daycare for numerous children over 30 years. She loved each one of them. Much time was also spent supporting her own kid's activities. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church and enjoyed serving in a number of Circles. Lucille enjoyed gardening with Bill, baking, decorating the house for each holiday, and canning/freezing each seasons' harvest. She also enjoyed her craft club. Lucille worried about everyone's safety and always asked, “Is everyone okay?”, while leaving one last “I love you. Be careful”.
Lucille is survived by a daughter, Mary Jean Olson; and a son, Kevin (Jill) Scharper, all of Mason City. Grandchildren are: Dan (Valerie) Olson, Nicholas Olson, Riley (Katlyn) Scharper, Russell (fiance' Morgan) Scharper, Carly Liv Scharper and one step-granddaughter and family. Great grandchildren are Noah, Elijah, Jonah and Micah Olson. One sister, Lois Dutcher of Manly, also survives her along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and their families.
She was preceded in death, by her parents; husband Bill (all his siblings and their spouses), son-in-law David R. Olson, sister Jeannette (& William) Neuman, & brother-in-law Lee Dutcher.
Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706.
