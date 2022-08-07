Lucille J. Hultman

Lucille was born April 15, 1922, in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Christina (Braun) Mandler. Her siblings were Frank, Stella, Rose, Leona and Marie. She attended Osage Schools. On September 16, 1939, Lucille married Lawrence Hultman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. They began their married life farming south of Little Cedar until retiring and moving to Osage in 1982. Lucille was a lifelong, member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Guild. She sang with the Covenant Singers alongside her sister, Leona, Sister Mille and friends. Lucille enjoyed friends and shared many memories with them. She enjoyed being with people wherever and whenever the occasion. She helped people with Bingo at the Nursing home and loved to take bananas and sweet treats to people there. Lucille moved to Evergreen Senior Living in 2006. She enjoyed playing 500 there. Lucille had many friends, and the family held many Mandler Reunions there. Lucille loved the fun of Casinos, winning and losing. She loved going over to the Faith Home to have coffee with friends. Lucille moved there in September of 2020, as Covid 19 arrived. She was blessed by all the nurses and staff there it became her home. Now God has taken her to her everlasting Heavenly home. There are many friends and relatives to Thank.