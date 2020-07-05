Lucille I. Jensen

Lucille Irene Eastman was born on July 31, 1935, in Jamestown Township, Howard County, IA, to Clinton “Bus” and Mary (Staley) Eastman. She attended and graduated from McIntire High School, where she played 6 on 6 girls' basketball. After graduation she moved to Austin, MN, and worked at F.W. Woolworth Company. On February 11, 1956, Lucy married the love of her life, Donald M. Jensen, at Wayside Prayer Chapel in Austin. Together they raised 5 sons; Chris, Mark, Karl, Eric, and Harold. Lucy was a member of the United Methodist Church in McIntire; where she faithfully played piano, was a member of the UMW, Sunday school teacher for 25 years, and served as church treasurer. She was also a member of the Riceville Library Board, board member of Wayne Cemetery, Riceville KIWANIS, and served as the Oakdale Township Clerk. Lucy taught piano lessons for 23 years, and enjoyed making quilts, crossword puzzles, genealogy, and having afternoon tea at 3. Family was an important part of her life. Lucy kept the family informed on, not only what she was up to, but what everyone else was doing in her weekly handwritten letters and emails. She had the ability to whip up a meal at a moments notice. Her delicious spiced raisin bars, double chocolate banana muffins, and date cookies were family favorite treats. The sounds of her “hello” when answering the phone and “yoo-hoo” will be deeply missed.