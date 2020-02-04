Lucille Blaser

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Lucille was born August 23, 1930, in Johnsburg, Minnesota, to Isidore and Catherine (Klapperich) Freund. She graduated from Adams High School in 1948. On August 30, 1949, Lucille married Kenneth Blaser at St. John's Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minnesota. To this union, seven children were born. Lucille and Kenneth farmed near Meyer, Iowa. They retired in 1988, and relocated to Osage in 1989. After moving to Osage, Lucille worked in the lunchroom at Lincoln Elementary School. Lucille was an avid gardener, excellent cook, loved to sing and dance, had a contagious laugh and shared it generously with her family and friends. Lucille will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.