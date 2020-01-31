Lucille Blaser
August 23, 1930 - January 29, 2020

OSAGE - Lucille Barbara Blaser, age 89, of Osage, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Faith Home in Osage.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage, with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Lucille was born August 23, 1930, in Johnsburg, Minnesota, to Isidore and Catherine (Klapperich) Freund. She graduated from Adams High School in 1948. On August 30, 1949, Lucille married Kenneth Blaser at St. John's Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minnesota. To this union, seven children were born. Lucille and Kenneth farmed near Meyer, Iowa. They retired in 1988, and relocated to Osage in 1989. After moving to Osage, Lucille worked in the lunchroom at Lincoln Elementary School. Lucille was an avid gardener, excellent cook, loved to sing and dance, had a contagious laugh and shared it generously with her family and friends. Lucille will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Lucille is survived by her children, Wayne (Mary) Blaser of Boyceville, Wisconsin, Norma (Wayne) Simonson of Grapevine, Texas, Arlene (Dave) Church of Stacyville, Cheryl (Russ) Hemann of Dubuque, Jim (Lana) Blaser of Stacyville, Sheila (Chris) Kolbert of St. Charles, Minnesota, and Lisa (Jeff) Duncan of Rochester, Minnesota;

15 grandchildren, Bryan Blaser, Rick (Tiffany) Blaser, Jon (Molly) Blaser, Matthew (Alainee) Simonson, Brad (Katie) Church, Brandi (Aron) Brake, Brittany (Jeff) Myhre, Julie (Brian) Jasken, Crystal (Will) Thomas, Brent Blaser, Katie (Ethan) Adams, Jayme Blaser (fiancé Greg Frommelt), Kayla Kolbert, Jason Kolbert, and Grace Duncan;

26 great-grandchildren; Brothers and sisters, Ardella Dahle of Placerville, California, John (Jean) Freund of Caledonia, Minnesota, Mary Orth of Backus, Minnesota, Bertilla Noble and Angela Smith, both of Cedar Rapids; Sisters-in-law, Phyllis and Ruth Freund, both of Austin, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 2013; grandson, Michael Blaser; twin-sister, Lucina Blaser; sister, Virginia Elliott; brothers, Delphin and Raphael Freund; and nephews, Allan Blaser, Gary Blaser, Stephen Freund, and David Smith.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Blaser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

