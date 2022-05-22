Lucille Ann Varrelmann

December 18, 1948-May 14, 2022

MASON CITY-Lucille Ann Varrelmann, 73, of Mason City, IA, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. inurnment will be held in the Hampton Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Lucille Ann Varrelmann was born on December 18, 1948, in Mason City to parents Elmer and Margaret (Borel) Varrelmann. Lucy grew up north of Latimer on the family farm. She graduated from CAL School in 1968. She was a longtime resident of Mason City where she was employed at Mercy Hospital as a housekeeper. She then attended NIACC and obtained her Nurse's Aide certificate. She worked as a Unit Messenger for Nursing Services until she retired.

Lucy was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Gregory Circle and Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed volunteering and helping others.

She learned to sew at a young age and became an accomplished seamstress. Later she discovered the joy of quilting. Those of who had seen her quilts admired her skill. She belongs to the Quilting Club of Clear Lake and the sewing center at Willowbrook Mall.

Lucy is survived by her many cousins and her roommate Delores Olen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.