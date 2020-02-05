Lucille A. “Lucy” Milhous

July 27, 1920 - February 2, 2020

Clear Lake - Lucille A. “Lucy” Milhous, 99, of Clear Lake and formerly of Ventura passed from this life on February 2, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery beside her husband, Max.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.

Lucy was born on July 27, 1920 in Kesley, IA to parents, Christian and Alma (Lindflott) Helm. They moved to Ventura when she was two years old, and she had lived there until moving to Courtyard Assisted Living in Clear Lake 10 years ago. She graduated from Ventura High School with the Class of 1937. Lucy married Max Milhous on August 26, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. She worked at the Ventura State Bank and later worked part-time at the Ventura Post Office.

Lucy like to play cards and bingo and followed all sports on TV. She also bowled in her younger years. She was a wonderful wife and mother and always put others before herself.