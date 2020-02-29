LuAnn Marie Rottinghaus
August 13, 1954 - February 27, 2020

Nora Springs - LuAnn Marie Rottinghaus, 65, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA, where Father Neil Maternach will be officiating.

A visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

LuAnn was born on August 13, 1954, the daughter of Harold and Almira (Hess) Weisert of Nora Springs, IA. LuAnn was a graduate of the Nora Springs - Rock Falls High School Class of 1972.

LuAnn married John Rottinghaus on August 18, 1973, at St. Joseph Caltholic Church in Mason City, IA, to this union three children were born.

To LuAnn Family was most important. Whether it was being the grandkid's number one fan at every event or having talks on the porch, she put family first. She was happiest spending hot summer days on the boat or beach, sipping a drink and listening to LoCash. After beating cancer twice, she lived by the song “I Love This Life” and it became her fight song.

Those left to cherish memories of LuAnn are her husband of 46 years, John; children, Greg (Jody) Rottinghaus, Amber (Adam) Morud, and Tracy (Joel Crum) Rottinghaus; grandchildren, Sam, Charlie, Macy, Maddy, Kaci, Nolan, and Mason; mother, Almira Weisert; siblings, Duane Weisert, Mike (Wendy) Weisert, Alan (Laura) Weisert, Becky (Randy) Enfield, and Bob (Mary) Weisert.

LuAnn is preceded in death by her father, a nephew, Ryan Weisert; father and mother-in-law Ray and Madelyn Rottinghaus, and a sister-in-law, Lori Weisert.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, 641-749-2210

To send flowers to the family of LuAnn Rottinghaus, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Sheckler Colonial Chapel
114 N. Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
