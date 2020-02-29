LuAnn Marie Rottinghaus

August 13, 1954 - February 27, 2020

Nora Springs - LuAnn Marie Rottinghaus, 65, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA, where Father Neil Maternach will be officiating.

A visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00pm on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LuAnn was born on August 13, 1954, the daughter of Harold and Almira (Hess) Weisert of Nora Springs, IA. LuAnn was a graduate of the Nora Springs - Rock Falls High School Class of 1972.

LuAnn married John Rottinghaus on August 18, 1973, at St. Joseph Caltholic Church in Mason City, IA, to this union three children were born.