Luane A. Butler
August 9, 1933 - August 13, 2019
NORTHWOOD - Luane A. Butler, 86, of Northwood, IA passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Tom Martin of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett officiating. He will be laid to rest in South Shell Rock Cemetery, Northwood, IA.
Visitation and a public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Luane Arlington Butler was born August 9, 1933 in Northwood, the son of Gilman E. and Jennie M. (Stromley) Butler. Growing up in the Northwood area, Luane attended Kensett High School, graduating in 1953. Following graduation, Luane entered into the Navy, serving his country from March 1956 until his honorable discharge in October 1957. Returning home, Luane worked at the Sugar Beet in Mason City for a few years. On June 11, 1956 Luane married the love of his life, Elaine Johnson at First Lutheran Church in Northwood. This union was blessed with twin daughters, Lori and Susan. Together the family made their home on the Butler farm just south west of Northwood. The farm brought Luane great happiness – he truly loved to be a farmer.
Luane was known to be quite the storyteller, always having something to share with whomever would listen. In his younger years he was quite the roller skater, and was able to share this love on Saturday mornings with his children at the roller rink. Many afternoons were spent at farm auctions around the area, and Luane's family looked forward to the day trips spent together exploring. Luane enjoyed visiting the Amish and watching them work in the field with their horses. He also enjoyed driving his draft horses for daily chores and sharing wagon and sleigh rides with family and friends. In 2015 Luane and Elaine moved into Northwood. Leaving the farm was one of the most difficult things for Luane, but we believe his heart forever stayed in the fields and pastures.
Luane was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Elaine; two daughters, Lori Turner of McKinney, TX and Susan (Brian) Nelson of Northwood; grandchildren, Megan and Wyatt Turner, Ashley (Richie) Murrel, and Brock Nelson; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Alana, and Erik; brother, Glen Butler of Kensett; sister-in-law, MaryAnn (Gary) Christianson of Northwood; Elaine's sister, Mavis (Darrell) Swartwood of Shakopee, MN; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those preceding him in death are his parents, Gilman and Jennie; granddaughter, Faith Elaine Turner; brother, Carrol Butler; Elaine's parents, Willie E. and Edythe K. Johnson; and sister-in-law, Karen Butler.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
