Lowell L. Walk

Lowell was mayor of the City of Grafton for 26 years. He served on the Grafton Fire Department. He was president of Grafton Community Action and chairman of Grafton Turkey Day for many years. He was a member of the American Legion for 74 years. He served on an extensive list of county, regional, community and church boards and committees throughout his life, and spoke with such pride and consideration of the importance of each of them, individually. He was a faithful servant to his community and church throughout his life.

Lowell was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved to talk about and follow sports. He was proud to see them win the World Series in 2016 and felt so honored when they allowed him, at age 93, to go to the front of the line to have his picture taken with the trophy. He enjoyed visits with groups of friends over coffee and sharing the news. He had a great sense of humor and loved people. He was especially proud of serving coffee at church fellowships over recent years, knowing just who wanted regular or decaf or tea. He took an interest in his cherished friends, even in his final days.

Lowell is survived by his daughter, Nancy Walk, of Grafton; five nephews and nieces, Pam (Mrs. Bruce) Knapp, John (Lynn) Knapp, Diane Ruebling, Mike Roppe, Mark (Tracy) Walk, and Anne (Harry) Hammond; and many extended relatives and friends.