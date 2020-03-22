Lowell L. Walk

May 14, 1923-March 18, 2020
GRAFTON - Lowell Lavern Walk, 96, of Grafton, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, while residing at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Cremation has taken place. Due to CDC restrictions regarding the coronavirus, services at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton will be held at a later date. Inurnment in the Grafton Cemetery will be at that time. There will be a lunch and time to visit among family and friends after the service.
Lowell was born on May 14, 1923, 1 1/2 miles west of Grafton, the younger son of Christ and Lora (Bruesewitz) Walk. He was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. He graduated from Grafton High School in 1942 and was drafted into military service on February 14, 1943.
He was a World War II veteran who served in the Army-Air Force in the India-Burma, Central Burma and China campaigns, receiving the Victory Medal Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with 3 bronze stars, 4 Overseas Service Bars, 1 Service Stripe and Good Conduct Medal.
He was united in marriage to Virginia Mae Ueker on January 23, 1949 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton. They enjoyed 69 1/2 years together. They had one daughter, Nancy, who was lucky to be blessed with such a wonderful mother and father.
After the war, Lowell owned and operated the Walk Bros. turkey growing and breeding farm for 41 years; first, with his brother, Harley, and eventually with his nephew, Mark, where they produced 350,000 hatching eggs annually.
Lowell was mayor of the City of Grafton for 26 years. He served on the Grafton Fire Department. He was president of Grafton Community Action and chairman of Grafton Turkey Day for many years. He was a member of the American Legion for 74 years. He served on an extensive list of county, regional, community and church boards and committees throughout his life, and spoke with such pride and consideration of the importance of each of them, individually. He was a faithful servant to his community and church throughout his life.
Lowell was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and loved to talk about and follow sports. He was proud to see them win the World Series in 2016 and felt so honored when they allowed him, at age 93, to go to the front of the line to have his picture taken with the trophy. He enjoyed visits with groups of friends over coffee and sharing the news. He had a great sense of humor and loved people. He was especially proud of serving coffee at church fellowships over recent years, knowing just who wanted regular or decaf or tea. He took an interest in his cherished friends, even in his final days.
Lowell is survived by his daughter, Nancy Walk, of Grafton; five nephews and nieces, Pam (Mrs. Bruce) Knapp, John (Lynn) Knapp, Diane Ruebling, Mike Roppe, Mark (Tracy) Walk, and Anne (Harry) Hammond; and many extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his parents and his brother, Harley.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641) 732-3706; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
