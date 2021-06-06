Lowell L. Murphy

Lowell Loren Murphy was born October 22, 1948 in Hampton, IA, the son of Loren an Darlean (McKinney) Murphy. Growing up on the farm, Lowell attended Aredale High School. Lowell married Vickie Peterson and the couple was blessed with a son, Bob. The family made their home on an acreage where Lowell enjoyed riding and breaking horses as well as daily chores around the farm. Lowell was a truck driver for over 50 years. The family later moved to town where Lowell was able to enjoy tinkering on his trucks and riding motorcycle. Lowell and Vickie separated, and on June 28, 2009 Lowell married Kathy Racette and two families became one. Lowell and Kathy made their home in Mason City.