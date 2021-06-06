Lowell L. Murphy
October 22, 1948-May 27, 2021
MASON CITY-Lowell L. Murphy, 72, of Mason City passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home with his son at his side.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Art Zewert officiating. He will be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City with his wife, Kathy.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Lowell's honor.
Lowell Loren Murphy was born October 22, 1948 in Hampton, IA, the son of Loren an Darlean (McKinney) Murphy. Growing up on the farm, Lowell attended Aredale High School. Lowell married Vickie Peterson and the couple was blessed with a son, Bob. The family made their home on an acreage where Lowell enjoyed riding and breaking horses as well as daily chores around the farm. Lowell was a truck driver for over 50 years. The family later moved to town where Lowell was able to enjoy tinkering on his trucks and riding motorcycle. Lowell and Vickie separated, and on June 28, 2009 Lowell married Kathy Racette and two families became one. Lowell and Kathy made their home in Mason City.
Lowell was a talker and looked forward to time spent with family and friends when he wasn't on the road. He took care of those that were important to him and was never afraid to offer a helping hand. He was a big supporter of the Humane Society of North Iowa.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Bob (fiancée Barbi Carr) Murphy of Mason City; his siblings, Loree Murphy, Lisa Schaer and their families; Kathy's children, Sally (Troy) Battig, Mike (Melanie) Sturman, Steve (Nancee Nystrom) Sturman, Thomas Sturman and their families; step-siblings, Diana Hampton, Joe Fransen, Mike Fransen and their families; as well as numerous extended family members.
Preceding Lowell in death are his wife, Kathy in 2020; parents, Loren and Bev Murphy; mother, Darlean; brothers, Jerry and Chuck Murphy; step-siblings, Linda Westendorf and Jim Fransen; and Bob's mom, Vickie.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.