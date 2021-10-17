Lowell J. Cook

December 16, 1928-October 15, 2021

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 South Pennsylvania, with Pastor Craig Lutrell officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania from 4-6 p.m., with Masonic Rites starting at 5:30 p.m.

Lowell J. Cook was born December 16, 1928, in Hamburg, Iowa to Clara Francis (Barnes) Cook and Charles Howard Cook. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and began his college work at Iowa State Teachers College, (now the University of Northern Iowa) graduating in June of 1951.

Following graduation, he began teaching and coaching at Treynor Community High School. Five weeks later, he received his draft notice and was inducted into the U.S. Army October 13, after six weeks of teaching. He completed basic training, receiving the “Outstanding Soldier” award of his unit. He graduated from Officers Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, number 5 of 100, receiving his commission as a Second Lieutenant in September 1951. The remainder of his military career was at Ft. Lewis, Washington with the 44th infantry division, where he oversaw the division faculty, teaching infantry various skills and was then released in October 1953. Following his Army service, Lowell taught at Eddyville Community High School in Eddyville Iowa for three years.

Lowell married Marilyn Stanislaus of Chicago, Illinois on June 2, 1956, and together they enjoyed 65 years of unity and love. They were blessed with three daughters. They began their life together in Mason City as Lowell continued his teaching and coaching for the Mason City School District at Roosevelt Junior High with science and industrial arts. Ten Years later he began teaching at NIACC in 1966 in the physics department and after five years was shifted to the administrative staff as Director of Development where he remained until 1984 when he returned to the classroom. He loved the college students and enjoyed his teaching very much until his retirement in 1990.

Lowell was a Life Member of the National Education Association, Past- President of the River City Rifle and Pistol Club, Past- President of the High Twelve Club of Mason City , Past- President of the Iowa Council for the U.S. Office of Educations “ Title III program” , Past- President of the Crime Stoppers of Cerro Gordo County and helped charter the organization, member of the Mason City Airport Commission and Airport Zoning Commission, coached Mason City's “ Little Girls” softball league, Worshipful Master of Harding Lodge #649 of Mason City, Past Member of the Iowa State Education Association, member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Men's Club and served on the Board of Trustees, worship commission, family ministries, and other areas where it was needed. Upon retirement, Lowell and Marilyn served as volunteers at Lake Powell in Arizona for the National Park Service, volunteered at the Music Man Square, and in Gardiner Montana for the Gallatin Nation Forest District. Lowell taught Iowa Division of Natural Resources Hunter Safety courses in use of compass and map reading. He enjoyed refurbishing the “Pop- Corn Wagon” in the Music Man Square as well as serving ice cream there. Lowell was inducted into the Iowa High School Hall of Fame for Wrestling officials in 2002. Another high point in his life was being inducted into the University of Northern Iowa's Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2009, as a member of the 1950 National Team. Lowell was a perfectionist, which showed prominently in his wrestling officiating for the Iowa High School Athletic Association. He was awarded the superior rating and officiated the State Tournament many times.

Lowell had a passion for hunting, especially deer with good friends, son in laws, and his grandson. He also hunted pheasants with his wife Marilyn and his grandchildren. Lowell's greatest pride was his beautiful family and he enjoyed visiting with them as much as possible. Anyone who knew Lowell would agree he can fix just about anything and get any job done. He lived his life to the fullest and will be greatly missed. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jim and Dale Cook, and a granddaughter, Katie Lynn Nielson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, of Mason City and their three daughters, Carol ( Eric) Nielson of Omaha Nebraska, Sharon (Wayne) Bollinger of Naperville Illinois, and Linda (Vince) Fahnlander of Plymouth Minnesota, 13 Grandchildren, Brett Bollinger, Brian (Marie) Bollinger, Sarah (Mario) Perretta, Hannah (Ryan) Petzke and John Bollinger, Vanessa ( Dan) Gerhold, Peter Nielson, and Michael, Maria, Nicholas, Anthony, Daniel, and Elizabeth Fahnlander, and his Five Great Grandchildren and one Brother Mark.

