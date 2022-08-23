 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lowell G. Johnson

April 19, 1941-August 19, 2022

ROCK FALLS-Lowell G. Johnson, 81, of Rock Falls, died on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Old Stone Methodist Church, 1 Jackson St, Rock Falls. Interment will be held in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family of Lowell Johnson. Online

condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

