Louise Schlorholtz
November 25, 1930 - October 4, 2019
Rockwell – Louise Schlorholtz, 88, of Sheffield and formerly of Rockwell, died Friday (October 4, 2019) at Deerfield Assisted Living in Sheffield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 E. Elm Street, Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday (October 10, 2019) evening at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 E. Elm St., Rockwell from 5 pm until 7pm, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Louise's honor to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell.
The daughter of Robert Henry Reiff and Susan Marie Daniel, Louise was born on November 25, 1930 in Calhoun county, Iowa. She attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel school and graduated from Carroll High School among the class of 1948. She then attended Briarcliff College in Sioux City as well as spending a semester at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
On January 26, 1950 Louise was united in marriage to Floyd J. Schlorholtz at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Carroll county. Together they would be blessed with seven children and 56 years of marriage.
After graduation Lou worked as a bookkeeper for several Carroll businesses before leaving the workforce to stay at home and tend to their children. In later years she worked for the Rockwell Telephone Association, a position she held for 20 years prior to her retirement.
Louise will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed camping, gardening, crafting, and celebrating the holidays with her family.
Those grateful for sharing in her life are her children: Sandy (Steve) Karabatsos, of Harper's Ferry, Barb (Tom) Eddy, of Green Lake, Wis., Craig (Barb) Schlorholtz, of Independence, Kan., Scott (Patty) Schlorholtz, of Roland, Iowa, Mark (Judy) Schlorholtz, of Prairie Du Chein, Wi., Mary (Jim) Meggers, of Mason City and Mike (Julie) Schlorholtz, of Ankeny, Iowa; 16 grandchildren, Tom, Heidi, Amy, Andy, Molly, Robyn, Chad, Ben, Cortny, Sara, Jon, Tim, Brooke, Isaac, Veronica, Danielle, Chrissy and Nate; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Karen Schouten; many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; parents, Robert and Susan; step father, Louie Reiff; brothers, Ray, Paul (Irene), and Bob (Judy) Reiff; sisters, Marian Polka and Margaret “Bubbles” Baumhover.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
