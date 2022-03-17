Louise M. Gingerich, age 99, Storm Lake, Iowa died on March 14, 2022 at the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, Iowa.

Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Storm Lake, Iowa on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Grace Lutheran Church.

Louise is survived by 5 of her children, including Jeannette (Kent) Babcock, Urbandale; Beverly (Chuck) Clapsaddle, Clear Lake; Lyle (Diane) Gingerich, Johnston; Mary Lou (Dennis) Chappell, Rosemount, MN; and Barbara Gingerich, Storm Lake; 9 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also, one sister, Emilyn Kitner, Clear Lake and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester (1984), one daughter, Ann (Gary) Vanora (2020), 2 grandchildren and a great grandson.