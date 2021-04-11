Louise M. Burnett

Louise was a true caretaker and servant to others. She loved to cook and bake, sharing her many skills with friends and family. Her family would say, “She was the only woman we knew that could prepare a five course meal in a matter of 20 minutes”. She and Boyd loved roller skating, dancing on their skates around the rink, and later in life, enjoyed square dancing with the Twisters dance club. The Ballhagen family was honored with a Century Farm award, something Louise was proud of. For 22 years Boyd and Louise were able to winter in Arizona, where they made countless friends. They were longtime members of the Rudd United Methodist Church where Louise taught Sunday School for several years; as well as a part of the Royal Neighbors and longtime Farm Bureau Members.