Louise J. McPhail

April 28, 1924-November 21, 2021

OSAGE-Louise J. McPhail, 97 of Osage and formerly of Mason City passed away peacefully Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating.

In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, 302 N Grand Ave Suite 5 Charles City, IA 50616 or the Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Dr, Osage, IA 50461 in Louise's honor.

Louise Jearine Stromley was born April 28, 1924 on the family farm near Carpenter, IA to Carl and Nettie (Halvorson) Stromley. Baptized by her grandmother the day she was born, she went on to be confirmed at the Lutheran Church in Northwood. Louise went to school in Carpenter. On February 25, 1945 she married Robert McPhail at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage. The couple was blessed with six children, Connee, Carmon, Mava, Patricia, Karen and Kathy and made their home in Mason City for numerous years. She worked at the pin factory and later at Metalcraft until her retirement. In retirement the couple made their home in Osage. Robert passed away in 2014.

Louise was a very faithful woman, and with Robert were lifetime members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City. She loved her family dearly and cherished time together.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Connee F. (Steve) Mandt of Peoria, Arizona, Carmon J. (Carol) McPhail of Connecticut, Karen (Bob) Bahl of Rogers, Arkansas, and Kathy (Dennis) Hansen of Mason City; many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Jane Reiman, Inez (Francis) Hommez, Lillian Warrington, Betty (David) Tollefson, Dianne Petznick; son-in-law, Mark Graves; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Greeting her in Heaven are her husband, Bob; parents, Carl and Nettie Stromley; daughters, Mava and Patricia; a granddaughter, June; sisters, Loretta (Ira) Hoffland, Ruth (Darrel) Patterson, Rose Rekow, Gladys (Arnold) Groth, and infant sister, Mary Jane; brothers, Orville and Carl Junior Stromley; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law as well as extended family members.

A sincere thanks to St. Croix Hospice and the entire staff at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage for their dedicated care of Louise.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com