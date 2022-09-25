Louise E. Miles Swanson

July 21, 1928-September 16, 2022

WATERVILLE, MN-Louise E. Miles Swanson, 94, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Traditions of Waterville,

Minnesota.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 100 First Street N.E., Mason City, with Pastor Sarah Krolak officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Louise was born on July 21, 1928, on a farm east of Riceville, Iowa, to Donald and Ella (Nielsen) Miles. Louise attended elementary school at James Town #9, a one room country school. She graduated from Riceville High School in 1946. She attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa for three years and finished her elementary teaching degree at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1951. In 1977, Louise earned her master's degree from Iowa State University, in Ames, Iowa.

Louise was united in marriage with V. Dale Swanson on December 20, 1953, in Riceville. They established their home in Mason City and raised two daughters. Together they shared forty-six years of marriage.

Louise spent her first two years of teaching in Bellevue, Iowa. She taught thirty years for the Mason City Public School system and retired in 1988. Louise thoroughly enjoyed her teaching years.

Louise was a faithful member of The First Congregational United Church of Christ and served on many church committees. Over the years, Louise was involved in many service organizations: Lime Creek Nature Center, NIACC's OK House (campus ministry center), IRIS (Iowa Radio Reading Information Service), Hospice, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and Community Kitchen. Louise established two NIACC scholarships and is a major benefactor for ALS research at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Louise was recently honored with her ADK Golden Sister Award for her fifty-year membership. (Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Sorority for Women Educators)

Louise enjoyed reading, travel, nature, crossword puzzles, walking, playing bridge, Jeopardy, and attending NIACC's Performing Arts concert series. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Her sense of humor and positive attitude made her a joy to be around. She made all our lives better and will be dearly missed.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Eileen Mediger and her husband Randy, of Waterville, MN; grandchildren, Brandee (Tony) Henderson of Mason City, IA, Gary (Alissa) Dean of Joice, IA, Jordan (Laura) Mediger of Lake Crystal, MN, Kayla (Kinsey) Wallgren of Grandin, ND, AFS grandson, Eric Rodriguez of New York, NY; great-grandchildren, Garret, Morgan, Alexia, Zane, Mackenzie, Afton, Berkley, Brigham, Maddilynn, Hunter; one brother, Philip (Fay) Miles of Surprise, AZ; one sister, Linda Pagel of Sumner, IA; one sister-in-law Kay Miles of Tomahawk, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law, Alfred and Gertrude Swanson; her husband Dale, in 2000; her daughter Janet in 2004; her brother Nelson Miles, in 2020: her sisters-and brothers-in-law, Maxine and Lloyd Darnall, Russel Pagel, Arlene Miles, and Marjorie Miles.

The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the caring and dedicated staff at Kentucky Ridge, Traditions of Waterville, and St. Croix Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Lime Creek Nature Center, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, and St. Croix Hospice (Mankato, MN).

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, 50401, 641-423-0924,