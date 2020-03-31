Louise C. Walk

Louise was born August 12, 1938, at the family home in Stacyville, the daughter of Ernest and Clara (Thome) Adams. She attended Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, and graduated in 1966. Louise was united in marriage to Larry Walk on July 20, 1974, in Stacyville, they then made their home on a farm near Little Cedar. She was first a waitress and then became the manager in 1969, of Louise's Home Café in Stacyville, until her retirement. Louise moved from the farm to Stacyville into her mother's home and for the past six years she had lived at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. She was a lifetime member of Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, and the National Society of Catholic Foresters. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and crossword puzzles.