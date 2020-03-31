Louise C. Walk
Louise C. Walk

Louise C. Walk

Louise C. Walk

August 12, 1938 - March 28, 2020

Stacyville - Louise C. Walk, age 81, of Stacyville, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having public services at this time.

Private family graveside services were held at Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle presiding.

Louise was born August 12, 1938, at the family home in Stacyville, the daughter of Ernest and Clara (Thome) Adams. She attended Visitation Catholic School in Stacyville, and graduated in 1966. Louise was united in marriage to Larry Walk on July 20, 1974, in Stacyville, they then made their home on a farm near Little Cedar. She was first a waitress and then became the manager in 1969, of Louise's Home Café in Stacyville, until her retirement. Louise moved from the farm to Stacyville into her mother's home and for the past six years she had lived at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. She was a lifetime member of Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, and the National Society of Catholic Foresters. She enjoyed knitting, cooking and crossword puzzles.

Louise is survived by her son, Lynn Walk of Little Cedar; sister, Veronica Koenigs of Stacyville; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry on April 27, 2002; three brothers; one sister; nephew, Kevin Koenigs; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

