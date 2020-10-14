Louis M. Hoffman

December 10, 1938 - March 17, 2020

MASON CITY - Louis M. Hoffman, 81, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Services are private. The memorial service will be livestreamed to Major Erickson's Facebook Page on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Louis Hoffman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Louis Monroe Hoffman was born on December 10, 1938, to parents Earl Hoffman and Violet (McIlrath) Hoffman Shipman in Rockwell, Iowa. Louie was a graduate of Mason City High School in 1957.

In 1960, Louie married the love of his life, Mary Lou Mix in Mason City. To this union, three children were born: Mark, Todd, and Laurie.

Throughout his life, Louie was employed at Secory's Plumbing and Heating, Phillips 66 Station, as manager, Van Horn's AutoParts, Del Star Auto Body, and Hawkeye Auto Body.